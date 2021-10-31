iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Update

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 437,300 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the September 30th total of 681,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,269,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

SHV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $110.44. The company had a trading volume of 2,079,079 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,632,005. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $110.14 and a 1 year high of $110.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.49.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Article: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.