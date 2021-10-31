Italo (XTA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $10,811.31

Italo (CURRENCY:XTA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 31st. Italo has a market capitalization of $10,811.31 and approximately $461.00 worth of Italo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Italo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Italo has traded 49.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00068400 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.46 or 0.00071945 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.65 or 0.00098744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,207.42 or 0.99663906 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,154.45 or 0.06877044 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00023032 BTC.

Italo’s total supply is 27,891,126 coins and its circulating supply is 17,891,126 coins. Italo’s official Twitter account is @italocoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Italo is /r/ITALOCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Italo is italo.network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Italo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Italo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Italo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

