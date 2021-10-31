Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.00 Per Share

Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, October 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.003 per share by the bank on Monday, December 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 1st. This is a boost from Itaú Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00289.

Itaú Unibanco has decreased its dividend payment by 13.8% over the last three years. Itaú Unibanco has a payout ratio of 6.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Itaú Unibanco to earn $0.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.03 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.4%.

ITUB stock opened at $4.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.86. Itaú Unibanco has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.19 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 17.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Itaú Unibanco will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Itaú Unibanco stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,373,102 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,457,647 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of Itaú Unibanco worth $86,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

