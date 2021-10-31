James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 623,855 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,102 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in James River Group were worth $23,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of James River Group during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of James River Group by 1,698.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of James River Group by 257.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 75.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of James River Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get James River Group alerts:

JRVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on James River Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.40.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $31.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.75 and a 12 month high of $56.10.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts expect that James River Group Holdings, Ltd. will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. James River Group’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

James River Group Company Profile

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

Read More: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JRVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR).

Receive News & Ratings for James River Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James River Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.