Jason Park Sells 88,000 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Stock

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) CFO Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $4,125,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jason Park also recently made the following trade(s):

Get DraftKings alerts:

On Friday, September 24th, Jason Park sold 88,000 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $4,529,360.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of DraftKings stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total transaction of $3,168,990.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $46.59 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.90 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $297.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.84 million. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. Research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on DKNG. Citigroup began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.05.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in DraftKings by 666.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% in the second quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 57.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.