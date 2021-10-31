Jefferies Financial Group Downgrades Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) to Hold

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Momentive Global stock opened at $22.92 on Friday. Momentive Global has a 12 month low of $16.35 and a 12 month high of $28.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 1.23.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 29.87%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.43 million. Momentive Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Momentive Global will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 1,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $34,829.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,867 shares of company stock worth $2,352,841. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $2,406,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $8,230,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $4,638,000. Finally, Allen Operations LLC purchased a new stake in Momentive Global during the second quarter valued at about $2,662,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

