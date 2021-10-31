Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Instruments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Texas Instruments’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.01. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TXN. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $193.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $209.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $187.48 on Friday. Texas Instruments has a 12 month low of $142.53 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $193.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $173.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Capital International Investors grew its position in Texas Instruments by 505.7% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,675,721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $694,578,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068,870 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $572,588,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Texas Instruments by 16.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Texas Instruments by 24.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,097,525 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $983,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,276,389 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,360,750,000 after acquiring an additional 862,072 shares during the last quarter. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,165,424.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

