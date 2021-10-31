JMP Securities Increases SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) Price Target to $180.00

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at JMP Securities from $130.00 to $180.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.67.

SPSC stock opened at $152.73 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $144.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.80. SPS Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $83.44 and a fifty-two week high of $174.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.17 and a beta of 0.93.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPSC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 9,672.3% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in SPS Commerce during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPS Commerce by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

