Joseph M. Erlinger Sells 4,324 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stock

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total transaction of $1,061,152.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE MCD opened at $245.55 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $202.73 and a 52 week high of $249.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $241.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $237.11.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.30. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.33% and a negative return on equity of 94.44%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 85.29%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.97.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $641,000. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 114,270 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $27,760,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,043 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $13,512,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,360 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 7,241 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

