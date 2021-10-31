JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) Shares Up 0.2%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS) shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $84.18 and last traded at $84.11. 36,595 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 46,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $83.97.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 845.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 1,928.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 170.6% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,393,000.

