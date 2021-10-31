JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

BDRFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $21.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.61. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $19.70 and a fifty-two week high of $25.36.

Beiersdorf AG is engaged in the development, manufacture, and distribution of skin and personal care products. The firm operates through the following segments: Consumer and Tesa. The Consumer segment concentrates on the international skin and body care markets. The Tesa segment manufactures self-adhesive products and solutions for industry, craft businesses, and consumers.

