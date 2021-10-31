JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2021

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JRONY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of JRONY opened at $45.69 on Thursday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Read More: Index Funds

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.