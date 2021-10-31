JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on JRONY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Get Jerónimo Martins SGPS alerts:

Shares of JRONY opened at $45.69 on Thursday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52 week low of $30.45 and a 52 week high of $46.50. The firm has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.