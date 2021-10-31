JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 98,027 Shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA) by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 240,217 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 98,027 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in U.S. Silica were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLCA. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in U.S. Silica by 1,696.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $187,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in U.S. Silica by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,057 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Silica alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE SLCA opened at $9.68 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $2.42 and a one year high of $15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $723.62 million, a PE ratio of -138.29 and a beta of 3.25.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The firm had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Zach Carusona sold 31,411 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $293,064.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Derek Ussery sold 22,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $198,794.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial silica products. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas Proppants and Industrial and Specialty Products. The Oil and Gas Proppants segment focuses in delivering fracturing sand, which is pumped down oil and natural gas wells to prop open rock fissures and increase the flow rate of natural gas and oil from the wells.

Recommended Story: What is an overbought condition?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Silica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Silica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.