Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the September 30th total of 45,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Julius Bär Gruppe stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.42. 44,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,254. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.28.

Get Julius Bär Gruppe alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JBAXY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Julius Bär Gruppe in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Julius Bär Gruppe presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG engages in the provision of private banking services. Its services include discretionary mandates, investment advisory, open product and service platform, financial market services, investor services, financing, and wealth planning. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Julius Bär Gruppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.