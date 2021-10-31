Juniper Networks, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Juniper Networks in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter now forecasts that the network equipment provider will earn $0.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Juniper Networks’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on JNPR. MKM Partners raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of JNPR opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.66. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $19.51 and a 1 year high of $30.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is currently 75.47%.

In related news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total transaction of $159,317.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,120 shares of company stock valued at $599,017 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Juniper Networks by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,289 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 140.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,370 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.