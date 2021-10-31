Keep Network (KEEP) Price Hits $0.65 on Major Exchanges

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 31st. During the last week, Keep Network has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Keep Network coin can now be bought for $0.65 or 0.00001063 BTC on major exchanges. Keep Network has a market cap of $390.98 million and $40.88 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.04 or 0.00048853 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003148 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.28 or 0.00226468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011736 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.56 or 0.00096841 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 598,014,620 coins. The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Keep Network is keep.network

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

Keep Network Coin Trading

