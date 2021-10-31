Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 39,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Bonanza Creek Energy at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,899,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,640,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,365,000 after purchasing an additional 548,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,800,542 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $84,752,000 after purchasing an additional 376,607 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,405,839 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $66,173,000 after purchasing an additional 216,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,348,739 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,485,000 after purchasing an additional 370,238 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE BCEI opened at $56.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.95. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $58.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 10.93%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,794 shares of company stock worth $729,720. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BCEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

