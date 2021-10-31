Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) by 72.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,069 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of MainStreet Bancshares worth $952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EJF Capital LLC increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 563,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,713,000 after purchasing an additional 135,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in MainStreet Bancshares by 47.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MainStreet Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MNSB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MainStreet Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Stephens lifted their price objective on MainStreet Bancshares from $25.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Shares of MNSB stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.73. MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $26.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $188.75 million, a P/E ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 0.50.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 million. MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 35.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

MainStreet Bancshares Company Profile

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking solutions through MainStreet Bank. It offers products and services such as checking, deposits, loans, credit cards, mortgages, and savings. The company was founded on March 28, 2003 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

