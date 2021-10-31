Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TPTX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 21.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,782,000 after acquiring an additional 677,558 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 119.8% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 907,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,823,000 after acquiring an additional 494,755 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 36.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,438,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 382,520 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 15.0% in the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,750,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,122,000 after acquiring an additional 357,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 572.3% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 395,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,882,000 after acquiring an additional 336,946 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

TPTX has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities cut Turning Point Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $137.10.

In other news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TPTX opened at $41.58 on Friday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.09 and a 52-week high of $141.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.43.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

