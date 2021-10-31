Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,868,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Bonanza Creek Energy as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,623 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 14,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,711.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Sandra Garbiso sold 4,871 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $219,195.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,794 shares of company stock valued at $729,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

BCEI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist lifted their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bonanza Creek Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

Shares of BCEI stock opened at $56.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.97. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $58.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.20. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

