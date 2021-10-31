Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Sells 5,486 Shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 19.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,486 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,874,249 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $730,267,000 after buying an additional 742,233 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,726,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $290,679,000 after purchasing an additional 24,799 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 6.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,375,846 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $278,477,000 after purchasing an additional 274,770 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,788,591 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $171,494,000 after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Voya Financial by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 2,070,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $131,769,000 after purchasing an additional 155,000 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.60, for a total transaction of $196,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

VOYA stock opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.20 and a fifty-two week high of $70.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $64.93.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The asset manager reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $424.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.72%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.18.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

