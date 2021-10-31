Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Takes $1.98 Million Position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 199,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owned 0.15% of indie Semiconductor as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in indie Semiconductor in the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of indie Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INDI opened at $13.16 on Friday. indie Semiconductor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -87.73 and a beta of -0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.69.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $9.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.97 million. On average, analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INDI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on indie Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on indie Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded indie Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, indie Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.55.

About indie Semiconductor

indie Semiconductor, a fabless semiconductor company, designs and manufactures custom mixed-signal microcontrollers for automotive, medical, industrial, and consumer applications. The company offers custom solutions, standard products, and building blocks. It also integrates analog sub-systems, such as RF transceivers, power management circuitry, and sensor interfaces.

