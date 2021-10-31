Kennedy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE)

Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 222,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34,665 shares during the quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in CECO Environmental were worth $1,596,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in CECO Environmental by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,523,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after purchasing an additional 35,761 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,391,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,406 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,063,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,774,000 after acquiring an additional 7,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 579,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after buying an additional 21,686 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CECO Environmental by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,774,000 after buying an additional 34,783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CECE opened at $6.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 52-week low of $5.95 and a 52-week high of $9.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.38. The company has a market capitalization of $246.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.63 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack purchased 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,046.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

