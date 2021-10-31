Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €88.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €88.00 ($103.53) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €88.12 ($103.67).

Brenntag stock opened at €82.24 ($96.75) on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s fifty day moving average is €83.98 and its 200 day moving average is €80.18.

About Brenntag

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

