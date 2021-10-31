Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Brenntag (FRA:BNR) a €88.00 Price Target

Brenntag (FRA:BNR) received a €88.00 ($103.53) price target from stock analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €88.00 ($103.53) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Brenntag in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €100.00 ($117.65) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Brenntag in a research report on Monday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brenntag presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €88.12 ($103.67).

Brenntag stock opened at €82.24 ($96.75) on Friday. Brenntag has a one year low of €43.06 ($50.66) and a one year high of €56.25 ($66.18). The business’s fifty day moving average is €83.98 and its 200 day moving average is €80.18.

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

