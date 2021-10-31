Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) a €50.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.50 ($59.41) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley set a €41.90 ($49.29) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €42.49 ($49.99).

ETR DWS opened at €37.42 ($44.02) on Thursday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €28.48 ($33.50) and a 12 month high of €41.88 ($49.27). The company has a 50-day moving average of €37.37 and a 200-day moving average of €38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The company has a market cap of $7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.44.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

