Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€57.50” Price Target for Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL)

Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €64.00 ($75.29) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) price objective on Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €55.20 ($64.94).

Shares of ETR:SHL opened at €57.46 ($67.60) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $64.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.41. Siemens Healthineers has a 12 month low of €36.16 ($42.54) and a 12 month high of €61.50 ($72.35). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is €58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

