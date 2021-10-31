KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 60.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 407,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 615,177 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $8,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 35,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the 1st quarter valued at $1,819,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,437,000 after acquiring an additional 294,544 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in KeyCorp by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 405,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,100,000 after acquiring an additional 27,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,968,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,268,000 after acquiring an additional 214,778 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $23.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $24.57.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.16 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.84.

In related news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 66,549 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $1,609,154.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jamie Warder sold 3,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.97, for a total transaction of $62,146.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KeyCorp Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

Read More: What member countries make up the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.