Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Keyera Corp. (OTCMKTS:KEYUF) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KEYUF shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on Keyera from C$32.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CIBC cut Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Keyera from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

Get Keyera alerts:

OTCMKTS KEYUF opened at $25.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.94 and a 200-day moving average of $24.94. Keyera has a fifty-two week low of $13.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50.

Keyera Corp. engages in the operation of assets in the oil and gas industry between the upstream sectors. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquid Infrastructure, and Marketing, and Other. The Gathering and Processing segment includes raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components, primarily natural gas liquids (NGLs), before the sales gas is delivered into long-distance pipeline systems for transportation to end-use markets.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for Keyera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keyera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.