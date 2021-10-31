KGI Securities Downgrades ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) to Neutral

KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Mizuho cut ASM Pacific Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

ASMVY opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $1.0441 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.67%.

About ASM Pacific Technology

ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.

