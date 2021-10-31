KGI Securities Downgrades ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) to Neutral

KGI Securities downgraded shares of ASM Pacific Technology (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Mizuho cut ASM Pacific Technology from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.
ASMVY opened at $31.94 on Wednesday. ASM Pacific Technology has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $50.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.46.
About ASM Pacific Technology
ASM Pacific Technology Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of machines, tools, and materials used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries worldwide. It operates through Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions segments.
Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for ASM Pacific Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASM Pacific Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.