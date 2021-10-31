Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP (NYSE:KRP) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,000 shares, a drop of 31.1% from the September 30th total of 425,100 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 339,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of NYSE KRP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.09. 243,195 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,129. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $913.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $15.82.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.91 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 86.40% and a positive return on equity of 3.75%. Equities analysts forecast that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.3325 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.81%. This is a positive change from Kimbell Royalty Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Kimbell Royalty Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 136.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of KRP. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $283,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the second quarter valued at approximately $644,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,575 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 165,480 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KRP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.

Kimbell Royalty Partners Company Profile

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

