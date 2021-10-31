Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of $71.47 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $68.56 million.

Kite Realty Group Trust stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.30. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,422. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.61. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 1-year low of $10.09 and a 1-year high of $23.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.17, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.51 and a quick ratio of 3.51.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.41). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.86% and a net margin of 3.80%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.81%.

KRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $24.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 417,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,637 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

Kite Realty Group Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected markets in the United States. The company was founded on August 16, 2004 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.