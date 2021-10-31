KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target Raised to $490.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $475.00 to $490.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a positive rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded KLA from a neutral rating to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $380.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. KGI Securities raised KLA from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on KLA from $338.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $397.00.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLAC opened at $372.76 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $56.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $342.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.96. KLA has a 12 month low of $195.34 and a 12 month high of $388.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.52 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.03 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KLA will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.87%.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,505 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.13, for a total value of $1,258,750.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,174 shares of company stock worth $5,950,888. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1,022.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of KLA by 175.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KLA by 1,916.7% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

Further Reading: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.