Klaytn (KLAY) Price Reaches $1.59 on Top Exchanges

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 31st. One Klaytn coin can now be bought for about $1.59 or 0.00002604 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Klaytn has a total market cap of $4.00 billion and $105.09 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klaytn has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Klaytn alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.49 or 0.00069677 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.53 or 0.00073028 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.93 or 0.00103195 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,000.02 or 1.00031856 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,246.18 or 0.06963172 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00022906 BTC.

Klaytn Profile

Klaytn’s launch date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,710,266,042 coins and its circulating supply is 2,518,164,102 coins. The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn . The official website for Klaytn is www.klaytn.com . Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Klaytn Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klaytn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klaytn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.