Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) PT Set at €9.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on Klöckner & Co SE (ETR:KCO) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on KCO. Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on Klöckner & Co SE in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Warburg Research set a €15.50 ($18.24) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.80 ($17.41) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €16.10 ($18.94) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.76) target price on Klöckner & Co SE in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €12.84 ($15.11).

Get Klöckner & Co SE alerts:

Klöckner & Co SE stock opened at €11.64 ($13.69) on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €11.39. Klöckner & Co SE has a one year low of €4.71 ($5.54) and a one year high of €13.49 ($15.87). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.95, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 3.95.

KlÃ¶ckner & Co SE, through its subsidiaries, distributes steel and metal products. It operates through Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe segments. The company's product portfolio includes flat steel products; long steel products; tubes and hollow sections; stainless steel and high-grade steel; aluminum products; and special products for building installations, roof and wall construction, and water supply.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Klöckner & Co SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Klöckner & Co SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.