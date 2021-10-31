Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.24.
A number of equities analysts have commented on KSS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kohl’s in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Kohl’s from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kohl’s by 158.6% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 166.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kohl’s by 411.6% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Kohl’s in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 85.16% of the company’s stock.
Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $1.22. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 17.58% and a net margin of 3.94%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -82.64%.
About Kohl’s
Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.
