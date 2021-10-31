Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €52.00 by Barclays

Barclays set a €52.00 ($61.18) price target on Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.90 ($48.12) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($54.12) price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €48.26 ($56.78).

Koninklijke Philips has a fifty-two week low of €28.92 ($34.02) and a fifty-two week high of €36.12 ($42.49).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

