Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) was the target of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,900 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the September 30th total of 195,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Kubient from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

KBNT traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $2.93. The company had a trading volume of 69,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,449. Kubient has a fifty-two week low of $2.57 and a fifty-two week high of $16.26. The stock has a market cap of $40.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 2.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.41 and its 200 day moving average is $4.71.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Kubient had a negative net margin of 381.48% and a negative return on equity of 40.97%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter.

In other Kubient news, Director Grainne M. Coen purchased 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $51,520.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KBNT. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kubient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kubient by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 8,348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kubient

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

