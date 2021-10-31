Kuverit (KUV) Price Tops $0.0002

Kuverit (CURRENCY:KUV) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 31st. Over the last seven days, Kuverit has traded 3.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kuverit has a total market cap of $374,930.13 and approximately $235.00 worth of Kuverit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kuverit coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00048897 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $138.18 or 0.00224953 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004684 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00011730 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.49 or 0.00096852 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Kuverit Coin Profile

Kuverit (KUV) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2019. Kuverit’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,417,841,382 coins. Kuverit’s official Twitter account is @kuver_it and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kuverit’s official website is www.kuverit.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kuverit’s solution aims to provide peer to peer guarantee trading, and identity verification designed to eradicate peer to peer fraud, through a blockchain, smartphone application. Whether you are a service provider or contractor, business or customer, the Kuverit app lets you enter an agreement with anybody at any time, assuaging any new buyer anxieties and risk factors. Benefitting both buyers and sellers, how it works is simple: a user creates an account on the application, enters details of what they need to be guaranteed for – and how much – and then posts their request for a guarantor to other users of the application. “

Kuverit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kuverit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kuverit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kuverit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

