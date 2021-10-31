L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) Short Interest Update

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,300 shares, an increase of 58.1% from the September 30th total of 50,800 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

FSTR has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of L.B. Foster from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

Shares of L.B. Foster stock opened at $15.93 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.18. L.B. Foster has a one year low of $13.16 and a one year high of $19.47.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $154.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.74 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 2.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in L.B. Foster in the second quarter worth about $460,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of L.B. Foster during the second quarter valued at about $350,000. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 493.9% during the second quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 33,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 27,450 shares in the last quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 399,126 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of L.B. Foster by 619.2% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 46,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.03% of the company’s stock.

About L.B. Foster

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment comprises of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

