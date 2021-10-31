Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) Earns Buy Rating from BTIG Research

BTIG Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) in a report issued on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. BTIG Research currently has a $13.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.88.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Shares of LADR traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.00. The company had a trading volume of 889,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,054. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 100.81, a quick ratio of 100.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.31 and a beta of 2.19. Ladder Capital has a 12-month low of $7.29 and a 12-month high of $12.65.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 0.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.67%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.06%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 34.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ladder Capital by 18.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 8,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 55.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ladder Capital

Ladder Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial real estate finance services. It operates through the following segments: Loans, Securities, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Loans segment includes mortgage loan receivables held for investment and mortgage loan receivables held for sale.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.