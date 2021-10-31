Lambda Price Up 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (LAMB)

Lambda (CURRENCY:LAMB) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 31st. During the last seven days, Lambda has traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Lambda has a total market cap of $18.93 million and $11.38 million worth of Lambda was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lambda coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000021 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.90 or 0.00048665 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00224671 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00011756 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.38 or 0.00096650 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004361 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Lambda Coin Profile

LAMB is a coin. Its launch date was August 28th, 2016. Lambda’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,437,794,140 coins. Lambda’s official website is www.lambda.im . Lambda’s official message board is medium.com/@Lambdaim . Lambda’s official Twitter account is @Lambdaim and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Unlike most blockchain applications, Lambda is a data storage infrastructure for blockchains, with its own chains for charging, transactions, encryption, and access control. LAMBs, the native tokens of the Lambda project, create memory and storage resources that consume nodes. On the Lambda platform, tradable resources mainly refer to the ability to access formatted data. The fast access capability is a combination of the storage capacity of the hard disk and the memory size. “

Lambda Coin Trading

