Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lasertec Co. (OTCMKTS:LSRCY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a drop of 61.2% from the September 30th total of 20,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LSRCY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Lasertec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LSRCY traded down $4.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,636. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.84. Lasertec has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.72.

Lasertec Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductor-related equipment, energy efficiency and environment products, laser microscopes, and flat panel display-related equipment worldwide. The company provides systems used to inspect and measure defects on semiconductor photomasks and wafers; wafer inspection and measurement equipment, such as lithography process inspection systems and coating thickness non-uniformity inspection systems; systems used to inspect and review SiC and transparent wafers, which have applications in electric power systems, and railway, office, and consumer equipment.

