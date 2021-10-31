Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $125.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. On average, analysts expect Lattice Semiconductor to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $69.44 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $33.77 and a 1-year high of $70.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $64.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.67, a PEG ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.01.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LSCC shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.43.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 10,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total transaction of $620,225.76. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,403 shares in the company, valued at $251,367.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $682,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 405,166 shares of company stock valued at $25,061,280 in the last three months. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 1,422.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.42% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $31,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

