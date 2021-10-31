Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.47

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) declared a quarterly dividend on Saturday, October 30th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th.

Lazard has increased its dividend payment by 16.8% over the last three years. Lazard has a payout ratio of 41.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lazard to earn $4.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.9%.

Get Lazard alerts:

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $48.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Lazard has a 52 week low of $33.10 and a 52 week high of $53.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.61.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 15.75% and a return on equity of 57.66%. The company had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Lazard will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on LAZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.33.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 19,892 shares of Lazard stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.54, for a total value of $945,665.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Alexander F. Stern sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $4,095,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.