LCX (LCX) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4.91 Million

LCX (CURRENCY:LCX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. LCX has a total market capitalization of $186.52 million and $4.91 million worth of LCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LCX coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000431 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LCX has traded up 54.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00049205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.94 or 0.00222611 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011861 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097053 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

LCX Profile

LCX (LCX) is a coin. It launched on March 4th, 2019. LCX’s total supply is 950,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 703,041,116 coins. LCX’s official Twitter account is @lcx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LCX is www.lcx.com/insights . The official website for LCX is www.lcx.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LCX is building a blockchain ecosystem – enabling institutional, merchant and consumer access digital assets in a secure, trusted ecosystem. LCX aims to build a new infrastructure for digital finance, focusing on all aspects of compliance and regulation. Investing to build AML and KYC technology solutions at the institutional and consumer level, including on-chain analytics and surveillance for all crypto deposits and withdrawals. LCX is continuously engaging with policy makers, regulators, and financial institutions and will routinely participate in financial and security audits, as well as regulatory compliance reviews. “

LCX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LCX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LCX using one of the exchanges listed above.

