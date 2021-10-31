LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

LEG Immobilien SE (OTCMKTS:LEGIF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $165.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of LEG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LEG Immobilien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

Get LEG Immobilien alerts:

Shares of LEGIF opened at $154.52 on Friday. LEG Immobilien has a 1 year low of $131.94 and a 1 year high of $160.26. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.45. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.32.

LEG Immobilien SE engages in the acquisition, sale and leasing of real estate properties. Its property portfolios are located in North Rhine-Westphalia and the neighbouring states of Lower Saxony, Hesse and Rhineland-Palatinate. The company was founded on May 9, 2008 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.

See Also: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for LEG Immobilien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LEG Immobilien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.