Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Position in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 49.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,472 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Brightcove by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,428 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Brightcove by 336.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 42,920 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its position in Brightcove by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 351,566 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,074,000 after buying an additional 42,050 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Brightcove by 6,196.2% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,744 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tenzing Global Management LLC raised its position in Brightcove by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Tenzing Global Management LLC now owns 4,000,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,480,000 after buying an additional 112,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.39 per share, with a total value of $161,635.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders purchased a total of 156,871 shares of company stock worth $1,773,264 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brightcove stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.73. Brightcove Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.61 million, a P/E ratio of 58.35, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.76.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BCOV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on shares of Brightcove from $25.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brightcove in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brightcove presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.60.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

