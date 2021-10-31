LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.260-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $153.90 million-$155.90 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.80 million.LeMaitre Vascular also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.29 to $0.34 EPS.

Shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock traded down $4.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.01. 359,086 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,314. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 4.19. LeMaitre Vascular has a 12 month low of $32.42 and a 12 month high of $64.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.42 and its 200 day moving average is $54.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.33.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.03). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 15.54%. The firm had revenue of $38.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.31%.

LMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of LeMaitre Vascular from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

