LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) PT Lowered to $275.00 at Truist Securities

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $320.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 70.39% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TREE. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $275.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, LendingTree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $296.11.

Shares of NASDAQ TREE opened at $161.39 on Friday. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $130.02 and a 12-month high of $372.64. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -233.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.86 and a 200 day moving average of $183.92.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $1.31. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $297.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $292.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.33) EPS. LendingTree’s revenue was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LendingTree will post -2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingTree news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total transaction of $370,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $124,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 469 shares in the company, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREE. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in LendingTree by 711.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 545.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of LendingTree in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of LendingTree by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About LendingTree

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

