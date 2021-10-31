LGI Homes (LGIH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect LGI Homes to post earnings of $4.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.72 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $791.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.64 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 15.13%. LGI Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect LGI Homes to post $17 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get LGI Homes alerts:

NASDAQ LGIH opened at $149.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.59. LGI Homes has a one year low of $95.54 and a one year high of $188.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on LGI Homes from $156.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.17.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in LGI Homes stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 53.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 60,088 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.70% of LGI Homes worth $27,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

See Also: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.